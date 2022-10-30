UCLA vs. Stanford: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

A culture club of ‘books and ball’ under Chip Kelly is a dual success for No. 12 UCLA

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stands on the sideline during a loss to Oregon on Oct. 22. (Tom Hauck / Getty Images)

Playing football for UCLA means mastering a lot of concepts.

Each week is its own season when it comes to the game plan. Plays come and go. Two Zach Charbonnet runs against Utah earlier this month were “windback zone” and “influence trap,” obscure names leading to big results. Both plays were run for the first time this season.

The previous week, during a victory over Washington, the game plan was heavy on “stick” and “spacing” passes that were abandoned against Utah, according to Chris Osgood, who analyzes the team’s plays for Bruin Report Online.

It’s nothing the Bruins can’t handle. Earlier this month, a team spokesman told reporters defensive lineman Jacob Sykes had just a few minutes for an interview. He needed to get to a philosophy class about Socrates.

Sykes, a graduate transfer from Harvard who earned his undergraduate degree in applied mathematics, was asked what he had learned.

