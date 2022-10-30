UCLA vs. Stanford: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

A culture club of ‘books and ball’ under Chip Kelly is a dual success for No. 12 UCLA
Playing football for UCLA means mastering a lot of concepts.
Each week is its own season when it comes to the game plan. Plays come and go. Two Zach Charbonnet runs against Utah earlier this month were “windback zone” and “influence trap,” obscure names leading to big results. Both plays were run for the first time this season.
The previous week, during a victory over Washington, the game plan was heavy on “stick” and “spacing” passes that were abandoned against Utah, according to Chris Osgood, who analyzes the team’s plays for Bruin Report Online.
It’s nothing the Bruins can’t handle. Earlier this month, a team spokesman told reporters defensive lineman Jacob Sykes had just a few minutes for an interview. He needed to get to a philosophy class about Socrates.
Sykes, a graduate transfer from Harvard who earned his undergraduate degree in applied mathematics, was asked what he had learned.
Naps, yoga and chargers. What UCLA and USC can learn from Hawaii’s travel experiences
They download their favorite Netflix shows, organize their homework assignments and charge their electronics. Whether on the field or in the skies, preparation is everything for Hawaii.
For college sports teams, a road trip that balances academic and athletic pressures is a precise science. The Rainbow Warriors have Ph.D.s in the discipline. Flying six hours one way to play their closest conference foes every other week, Hawaii athletic programs provide a timely case study for UCLA and USC, which will be due for an upgrade to their frequent-flyer status once they join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
Similar to their island peers, the Trojans and Bruins will be in for approximately five-hour flights when they play at Maryland or Rutgers, the two farthest Big Ten outposts. Visiting eight of the 14 current Big Ten members will require the same three-hour time change for the West Coast schools that Hawaii teams experience when they come to California.
After frustrating Oregon loss, UCLA is focused on earning a Pac-12 title — and more
One loss didn’t eliminate UCLA from Pac-12 title contention, and it might not have had any bearing on a new mystery objective that emerged Monday.
“We have way bigger goals than that,” quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said when asked about competing for the conference championship, “and I personally think we can still accomplish those if we just do our jobs on a weekly basis.”
The obvious follow-up question: Does bigger goals mean the College Football Playoff semifinals?
“I won’t get into the goals, that’s more of a team, personal matter,” Thompson-Robinson said, “but yeah, it’s definitely way bigger than that, I can tell you that for sure.”
Some guesswork left a few possibilities.
Will UCLA finally beat Stanford at the Rose Bowl? Four things to watch Saturday
Numbers can be used to make a case for almost anything.
Stanford has won two games in a row. It recently owned an 11-game win streak against UCLA and has won in each of its last six trips to face the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. The Cardinal have won five of their last six games against ranked UCLA teams, all under coach David Shaw.
Sounds like some high drama might be in store for the latest clash between the teams Saturday night at the Rose Bowl?
Probably not. There’s a reason the No. 12 Bruins are 16½-point favorites.
Residing at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings, Stanford just isn’t very good, no matter the spin. Yes, the Cardinal beat Arizona State last weekend to snap a 10-game conference losing streak, but they couldn’t even score a touchdown. Kicker Joshua Karty, not quarterback Tanner McKee, was the hero, making all five field goals to tie a school record in the 15-14 triumph.
UCLA vs. Stanford: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
Las Vegas sportsbooks have No. 12-ranked UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) as a 16.5-point home favorite when it hosts the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl.
The Bruins are coming off a 45-30 loss at Oregon last Saturday that left the Bruins tied for third place in the Pac-12, a half-game behind No. 10 USC in the race for the two berths in the conference championship game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.
The Bruins are only 4-3 against the spread. In addition to last week’s loss, they also failed to cover big spreads as favorites vs. Alabama State (-48.5 in a 45-7 victory) and South Alabama (-15.5, a similar line to this week, in a 32-31 win).
After winning its opener vs. Colgate, Stanford lost four straight games but comes into this contest with two straight victories over Notre Dame (as 16.5-point underdogs!) and Arizona State.