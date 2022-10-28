UCLA vs. Stanford: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

Las Vegas sportsbooks have No. 12-ranked UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) as a 16.5-point home favorite when it hosts the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins are coming off a 45-30 loss at Oregon last Saturday that left the Bruins tied for third place in the Pac-12, a half-game behind No. 10 USC in the race for the two berths in the conference championship game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.

The Bruins are only 4-3 against the spread. In addition to last week’s loss, they also failed to cover big spreads as favorites vs. Alabama State (-48.5 in a 45-7 victory) and South Alabama (-15.5, a similar line to this week, in a 32-31 win).

After winning its opener vs. Colgate, Stanford lost four straight games but comes into this contest with two straight victories over Notre Dame (as 16.5-point underdogs!) and Arizona State.

Early bettors have shown support for UCLA as 76% of the bets and 82% of the money have been on the Bruins -16.5 at DraftKings as of Thursday morning, but that’s usually a bad sign when the public is loading up on one side. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.

The over/under is set at 66 points with 45% of the bets and a whopping 92% of the money on the over as of Thursday morning. Over bettors should be aware, however, that Stanford’s two recent wins were 16-14 over Notre Dame and 15-14 over Arizona State. Those two games don’t add up to to this betting total, though none of the teams involved have an offense as potent as Chip Kelly’s UCLA units led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1,772 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, three interceptions, plus four rushing touchdowns) and running back Zach Charbonnet (766 yards, 7 touchdowns).

