UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Washington State: Live updates, start time and analysis

Coming off a loss to Utah, UCLA faces another tough task Saturday against Washington State at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for noon (Pac-12 network).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

A season on the brink? Five things to watch when UCLA faces Washington State

By Ben Bolch

UCLA coach Chip Kelly looks on from the sidelines during the first half against Utah.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly looks on from the sidelines during the first half against Utah on Sept. 23 in Salt Lake City.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

It might seem a little early in the season for desperate hours, but that’s where UCLA will find itself Saturday afternoon.

If the Bruins want to do anything special this season, they must beat Washington State at the Rose Bowl.

A win against the No. 13 Cougars (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12) would considerably ease the sting of UCLA’s seven-point clunker against Utah. It also would sustain hopes that the Bruins (3-1, 0-1) can end their season somewhere besides another uninspiring bowl game.

