UCLA struggles with execution in Maui Invitational loss to No. 3 Michigan State

They were as tough as they needed to be, arms flailing and feet shuffling and bodies ceaselessly shifting into position.

It was the execution that proved to be UCLA’s undoing in its stiffest test of the season.

There were errant alley-oop passes, push-offs for offensive fouls, hurried shots and an illegal screen. The lack of precision was too much to overcome, particularly as the pace quickened to the Bruins’ detriment during the second half of a 75-62 loss to No. 3 Michigan State in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Bruins (5-3) played the Spartans (5-2) even for about a half before faltering. Michigan State found its offensive footing behind an explosive display from guard Cassius Winston, who scored a game-high 20 points.

UCLA fell behind by 10 points a little more than three minutes into the second half and struggled just to keep the margin under double digits for the balance of the game, unable to get the stops it had consistently generated in the first half.

It appeared the Bruins had the briefest of openings while down by nine points with about four minutes left when forward Cody Riley drove for what looked like an easy basket before having his shot blocked by a fast-closing Xavier Tillman. Tillman made UCLA pay on the other end as well when he went in for a dunk that extended Michigan State’s lead to 11.

Chris Smith scored 13 points and Riley added 11 for the Bruins, who allowed the Spartans to shoot 53.8 percent in the second half on the way to 49 points in 20 minutes.

UCLA freshman guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. made his first start, replacing Smith, and was solid in a follow-up to his breakthrough against Chaminade, finishing with seven points and eight rebounds.

Michigan State led 26-23 at the end of a first half in which UCLA flummoxed the Spartans for a stretch by switching to a zone defense.

Campbell made back-to-back floaters to give the Bruins an 18-14 lead before Winston buried two three-pointers as part the Spartans’ 10-2 run to surge ahead.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin continued his tinkering with the Bruins’ lineup, giving freshman guard Jake Kyman his first extended first-half minutes. Kyman made only one of his first five shots, but his corner three-pointer pulled the Bruins with 26-23 late in the first half.

Ali and Jules Bernard pushed off for offensive fouls and Alex Olesinski set an illegal screen. Then, after UCLA built its small lead, the Bruins started rushing their shots.

Cronin wanted his team to play Michigan State in this tournament because he said the Spartans under coach Tom Izzo embody everything he wants the Bruins to become.

“One way or the other, we will become that,” Cronin said Tuesday, when he spent almost half of his postgame press conference discussing his admiration for Izzo’s Spartans ahead of playing them. “The question is how soon. And the question is with who, with whom.”

When he interviewed with UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero before taking the job, Cronin said that if he could accomplish half of what Izzo has done at Michigan State then he would consider it a success. Izzo has guided the Spartans to one national championship, in 2000, and eight appearances in the Final Four.

“There’s a way to run an elite program to make your university proud, not just to win games,” Cronin said. “It’s the way coach Izzo has run his program for 25 years. So the problem is he’s 25 years in and I’m six games in or seven games in, as far as building what we’re all about. But the only way to find out is you play teams like that. You play teams like that, so your guys see what they’re all about. They don’t quit on plays, their physicality is second to none, their commitment to the name on the front of the jersey is second to none.”