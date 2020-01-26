Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA women cruise to victory over Washington State

Weber St UCLA Bsketball
UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the Bruins’ win Sunday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
2:28 PM
With what lies ahead, UCLA needed a rest.

After playing three overtimes in their past two games ahead of a six-game stretch that includes five ranked opponents, No. 10 UCLA breezed to a 66-50 win over Washington State on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion behind 23 points and six rebounds from Michaela Onyenwere and a 10-point, 10 –rebound double-double from Lauryn Miller.

The victory kept the Bruins in a tie for first place in the Pac-12 and extended UCLA’s home winning streak to 14.

The Bruins (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12) began the season with 16 straight wins, the best start in school history, but hit a lull in their past two games against USC and Washington. They lost in double overtime to the Trojans, giving USC its first win of the Pac-12 season. They needed overtime to hold off Washington, a team that has just five regular-season Pac-12 wins since 2017.

Both games, UCLA lamented its slow starts as it was outscored 65-42 in the first halves.

There was no need to fight back from a double-digit halftime deficit Sunday as UCLA blew open a tied game after the first quarter with a dominant 18-6 second quarter. UCLA forced three consecutive steals to open the period and 19 total Washington State turnovers. With 19 points off turnovers, UCLA’s lead swelled to as many as 24 in the second half.

Shooting 48.1% from two-point range easily erased UCLA’s continued struggles from beyond the arc as the Bruins were 0-for-15 on three-pointers. UCLA is shooting 15.8% from three-point in the past three games.

Starting with Friday’s game at No. 18 Arizona, the Bruins face ranked opponents in five of their next six games. UCLA also plays No. 16 Arizona State, No. 6 Stanford, No. 4 Oregon and No. 7 Oregon State during the three-week stretch.

