Heroics by UCLA’s freshmen against Arizona State bodes well for team’s future

In the final frenetic minutes, when UCLA needed steely resolve and precision playmaking, it was instructive whom the Bruins had on the court Thursday night.

There was a shot-maker who would draw comparisons to NBA legend Larry Bird, Jake Kyman having buried five three-pointers, holding his arm aloft for effect after the fourth, while single-handedly forcing Arizona State to burn two timeouts.

There was a diminutive point guard who became the gritty little Bruin, Tyger Campbell repeatedly finding teammates on the way to a career high in assists that grew in the game’s closing sequence when he set a vicious screen.

Finally, most dramatically, there was the gamer who rose without hesitation for the final shot, Jaime Jaquez Jr. launching a legion of backyard copycats with his fearless three-pointer with six-tenths of a second remaining.

As fans erupted inside Pauley Pavilion, soaking in Jaquez’s heroics that lifted the Bruins to a dazzling 75-72 victory over the Sun Devils and pull into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 Conference, it was impossible not to contemplate how the fun might just be getting started.

Kyman, Campbell and Jaquez shared a common thread besides being a power trio that sustained their team’s late-season surge; they’re all freshmen expected to be multi-year college players and sturdy building blocks for what suddenly appears to be a blindingly bright future under coach Mick Cronin.

The threesome will provide a fascinating contrast to the freshman phenoms who will descend upon Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night for the Bruins’ final home game of the regular season.

Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green are all widely projected as NBA first-round draft picks despite enduring plenty of freshman moments for the Wildcats (19-9 overall, 9-6 Pac-12 Conference), who somehow find themselves looking up at the Bruins (18-11, 11-5) in the conference standings.

UCLA guard Jake Kyman shoots over Arizona State forward Mickey Mitchell during the Bruins’ win Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Mannion has slipped considerably on draft boards after being considered a potential lottery pick, having struggled with his accuracy while forcing shots. Green possesses freakish athleticism but has been plagued with inconsistency and suffered a back injury that forced him to miss the trip to Los Angeles. Nnaji has gone from the most overlooked to the most coveted of the trio because of his scoring touch and toughness around the basket.

UCLA declawed the three Wildcats during the Bruins’ 65-52 victory earlier this month in Tucson, holding them to a combined seven-for-33 shooting, and Nnaji and Mannion will need to be held in check once more Saturday with UCLA likely still needing wins to get into the NCAA tournament.

The Bruins have won six consecutive games and 10 of 12 but were still listed among the “First Four Out” in bracket projects released Friday by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm.