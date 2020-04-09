UCLA coach Chip Kelly isn’t a fan of holding football games in empty stadiums

Chip Kelly’s motivational playbook may be just as handy in a global pandemic as during a college football season.

Phrases favored by the UCLA coach such as “Control the controllables,” “So what, now what?” and “Win the day” are equally applicable to players preparing for a game as they are to dealing with a deadly virus.

That’s why, in the early weeks of a coronavirus crisis that shows little sign of abating — and has stranded his players at home, doing solitary workouts and taking classes online — Kelly said his message hadn’t changed.

“Let’s not worry about when we come back or anything like that,” Kelly said Thursday during a teleconference with reporters. “We’ll continue to go in this manner until someone tells us that we’re going to shift. None of us know when that’s going to happen, so let’s not worry about that; let’s just worry about having a really good Thursday.”

Advertisement

Still, Kelly, being in the business that he is, was naturally asked whether the fall might include college football Saturdays.

He said he was preparing as if the 2020 season, scheduled to start against New Mexico State on Aug. 29 at the Rose Bowl, would play out as previously expected — while understanding that the decision would be guided by medical experts.

Although several professional leagues have contemplated resuming games in empty stadiums, Kelly said he didn’t foresee a scenario in which that was feasible without abandoning proper safeguards.

Advertisement

“I mean, it’s not safe for fans to attend the game, then I don’t know why it would be safe for players to participate in the game,” Kelly said, adding that collegiate governing bodies would not be the ultimate arbiter. “The NCAA may weigh in on it, but the governors of the states and the mayors are going to be the ones who tell you whether [you] can do it.

“The NCAA can say, ‘Hey, you guys are all going back,’” he said, but if California Gov. Gavin Newsom “says we’re not going back, then we’re not going back.”

Kelly’s belief that sports should not take priority over public health was reinforced during a recent conversation he had with ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso.

“His comment to me was that the game of football is not more important than one person’s life,” Kelly said of Corso. “I think he’s 100% correct and I agree with him 100%.

“This is a lot bigger than intercollegiate athletics. It’s a pandemic that’s spread throughout the world. We as a human race need to get a grasp of it. And whatever we can do personally to prevent the spread, it’s our responsibility to do that.”

