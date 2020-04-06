Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

Former UCLA tight end Matt Lynch is headed to Colorado

UCLA quarterback Matt Lynch throws downfield at Drake Stadium on April 21, 2018.
UCLA quarterback Matt Lynch throws downfield during the Bruins’ spring football game at Drake Stadium on April 21, 2018.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
April 6, 2020
2:53 PM
Share

Matt Lynch is going home.

The former UCLA tight end who was born nine miles from the Colorado campus tweeted Monday that he would play his final college season for the Buffaloes.

Lynch, a graduate transfer, will be immediately eligible and go from playing for UCLA coach Chip Kelly to former Bruins coach Karl Dorrell, who will make his debut next season at Colorado.

“Excited for what’s to come!” Lynch tweeted along with the hashtag #skobuffs.

Advertisement

Lynch was born in Louisville, Colo., and attended Legacy High in nearby Broomfield before coming to UCLA as a quarterback. He sat out 2016 and played sparingly as Josh Rosen’s backup in 2017, completing two of three passes for 11 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 15 yards in two carries. Lynch also worked as the holder on placekicks and moved to tight end before last season, catching a two-yard touchdown pass against Arizona.

UCLA Sports
Looking back at UCLA’s victory over Arkansas for 1995 NCAA title
UCLA Team
UCLA Sports
Looking back at UCLA’s victory over Arkansas for 1995 NCAA title
From the archives: This week marks the 25th anniversary of the UCLA men’s basketball team’s NCAA title. Here is The Times’ story on the Bruins’ championship win.

Lynch was one of three tight ends to leave UCLA in the offseason before exhausting his eligibility, joining Devin Asiasi and Jordan Wilson. Asiasi has entered the NFL draft, and Wilson also departed as a graduate transfer.

UCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement