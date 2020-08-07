Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA, USC inch closer to start of practice with release of state safety guidelines

UCLA players warm up before the start of a game against crosstown rival USC at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA and USC would need clearance from Los Angeles County health officials before restarting football practices later this month.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2020
6:04 PM
Share

Having been walking in place for weeks, UCLA and USC moved one significant step closer to a potential start of football practice Friday when the California Department of Public Health released guidelines that both teams appeared to have satisfied as part of their attempts to save the season.

The guidelines call for a school-specific return-to-play safety plan, regular COVID-19 testing of athletes and support staff, adherence to quarantine and contact tracing protocols for individuals who test positive for the novel coronavirus and a prohibition on forcing players to waive their legal rights related to the virus as a condition of participation. There was no specific requirement for testing, though it was suggested as an example that teams could consider testing 25% of their players and staff each week.

UCLA and USC would also need Los Angeles County and campus clearance before commencing practices, which could begin as soon as Aug. 17 as the teams prepare for a truncated season scheduled to start with a game between the crosstown rivals on Sept. 26 at the Rose Bowl.

Players are currently allowed only eight hours of individual strength and conditioning work in groups of 10 or fewer and an additional six hours of virtual team meetings per week.

Advertisement

Sports

Commentary: To succeed in #WeAreUnited movement, college football players must stop breaking rank

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Clemson University football players.

Sports

Commentary: To succeed in #WeAreUnited movement, college football players must stop breaking rank

College football players have momentum to improve conditions during the pandemic. But not everyone is on board, as evidenced by what’s happening at Ohio State.

The guidelines laid out requirements for games to be played without spectators, including schools providing virus testing and results within a 72-hour period before games; the sharing of test results and safety assurances between teams, including an agreement to provide notification should a player test positive within 48 hours after competition with another team; and the securing of contact tracing resources from either local sources or on-site personnel that the school would be required to train.

A number of caveats accompanied the guidelines, such as the possibility that they would be updated as new data and practices emerge. UCLA and USC will be required to follow safety standards implemented by the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference related to the virus and apply the protocols that are the strictest.

State officials also noted that implementation of the guidelines was contingent upon improving or favorable local epidemiological trends and health care capacity. Decisions about implementing the guidelines are expected to be made in collaboration with local public health officials and tailored specifically to the settings at each school.

Advertisement

Recent virus trends involving the local schools have been encouraging. USC reported zero positive COVID-19 tests from 107 student-athletes this week and UCLA has not had any football players test positive since their initial intake tests upon returning to campus last month.

Acknowledging the increased risk of indoor transmission, the guidelines specify that athletic facilities must limit occupancy to essential personnel such as players, coaches, trainers, security and event staff. Face coverings will be required among players and coaches on the sidelines.

UCLA Sports

UCLA coach Chip Kelly tested positive for coronavirus early in the pandemic

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly looks on in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah.

UCLA Sports

UCLA coach Chip Kelly tested positive for coronavirus early in the pandemic

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly contracted the novel coronavirus in March and has since recovered after experiencing mild symptoms.

More Coverage

Eight UCLA football players test positive for coronavirus; Divisions II and III cancel fall sports

UCLA SportsUSC Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement