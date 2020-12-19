Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou lead No. 11 UCLA to win over Cal

UCLA Bruins forward Michaela Onyenwere shouts on the court against the Arizona Wildcats.
UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere shouts during a game against Arizona on Dec. 4.
(Jennifer Stewart / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and No. 11 UCLA cruised to a 71-37 win over California on Saturday.

Emily Bessoir added 13 points for the Bruins (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference), who face No. 1 Stanford on Monday.

Dalayah Daniels scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (0-6, 0-3).

Onyenwere scored the first two baskets of the game and closed the first quarter that gave the Bruins aa 19-8 lead. It was 37-21 at the half and the lead kept growing.

UCLA only shot 39% but that was good enough with the Bruins’ defense. Cal shot 28%, going 2 of 14 from 3-point range, and had 30 turnovers UCLA, which had 10 turnovers, converted into 28 points. The Bruins were credited with 20 steals.

