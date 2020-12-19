Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA honors two of its seniors in video tribute before season finale

UCLA running back Demetric Felton (10) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half.
UCLA running back Demetric Felton Jr. carries the ball against USC on Dec. 12.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

With every player eligible to return in 2021, UCLA honored only two of its seniors before its final game of the season.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. and defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa opted to participate in the ceremony that included two lines of players flanking the seniors as they walked ahead to hug coach Chip Kelly.

A video tribute in which Felton and Odighizuwa discussed what playing for UCLA had meant to them was shown on the scoreboard prior to the Bruins’ 48-47 loss to Stanford in double overtime at the Rose Bowl.

The NCAA had decreed before the season that all players would retain their eligibility from this season, but Felton and Odighizuwa are widely expected to declare for the NFL draft.

Felton did not play against the Cardinal because of an unspecified injury, but backup Brittain Brown rushed for a career-high 219 yards in 29 carries. His total was a season-high for UCLA.

Advertisement

Odighizuwa made two tackles.

Injuries mount

UCLA started the game without Felton and linebacker Bo Calvert because of unspecified injuries and other players quickly added to the injury tally.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, nickelback Qwuantrezz Knight and center Sam Marrazzo all left the game after getting hurt.

Chase Griffin completed nine of 11 passes for 127 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in relief of Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 65 yards on eight-for-12 passing and added 46 yards rushing in nine carries.

Advertisement

History made

The game involved the first all-Black officiating crew in Pac-12 Conference history.

UCLA Sports

Failed two-point try seals UCLA’s 48-47 double-OT loss to Stanford in season finale

Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko catches a pass while UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw defends Dec. 19, 2020.

UCLA Sports

Failed two-point try seals UCLA’s 48-47 double-OT loss to Stanford in season finale

After Chase Griffin rallied UCLA in the second half, the Bruins failed on a two-point conversion try in the second overtime and lost 48-47 to Stanford.

Referee Michael Mothershed was joined by umpire Mike Stephens, linesman Darryl Johnson, line judge Harold Mitchell, back judge Anthony Little, field judge Michael Hall, side judge Gary Reed and center judge Michael Marsh.

“It was cool that those guys could do that for this game,” Kelly said. “Mike [Mothershed] is one of the top officials I’ve been around and all those guys, they were great, they communicated really well with us and that part was cool.”

Advertisement

Etc.

Jay Shaw’s 39-yard interception return for a touchdown was the first time the Bruins had returned an interception for a score since Darnay Holmes did it against Arizona State in November 2018. … UCLA’s 31 unanswered points in the second half were the team’s most since it scored 35 in a row against Texas A&M in September 2017. … Keegan Jones’ nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the first of his career.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement