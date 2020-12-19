UCLA honors two of its seniors in video tribute before season finale

With every player eligible to return in 2021, UCLA honored only two of its seniors before its final game of the season.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. and defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa opted to participate in the ceremony that included two lines of players flanking the seniors as they walked ahead to hug coach Chip Kelly.

A video tribute in which Felton and Odighizuwa discussed what playing for UCLA had meant to them was shown on the scoreboard prior to the Bruins’ 48-47 loss to Stanford in double overtime at the Rose Bowl.

The NCAA had decreed before the season that all players would retain their eligibility from this season, but Felton and Odighizuwa are widely expected to declare for the NFL draft.

Felton did not play against the Cardinal because of an unspecified injury, but backup Brittain Brown rushed for a career-high 219 yards in 29 carries. His total was a season-high for UCLA.

Odighizuwa made two tackles.

Injuries mount

UCLA started the game without Felton and linebacker Bo Calvert because of unspecified injuries and other players quickly added to the injury tally.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, nickelback Qwuantrezz Knight and center Sam Marrazzo all left the game after getting hurt.

Chase Griffin completed nine of 11 passes for 127 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in relief of Thompson-Robinson, who threw for 65 yards on eight-for-12 passing and added 46 yards rushing in nine carries.

History made

The game involved the first all-Black officiating crew in Pac-12 Conference history.

Referee Michael Mothershed was joined by umpire Mike Stephens, linesman Darryl Johnson, line judge Harold Mitchell, back judge Anthony Little, field judge Michael Hall, side judge Gary Reed and center judge Michael Marsh.

“It was cool that those guys could do that for this game,” Kelly said. “Mike [Mothershed] is one of the top officials I’ve been around and all those guys, they were great, they communicated really well with us and that part was cool.”

Etc.

Jay Shaw’s 39-yard interception return for a touchdown was the first time the Bruins had returned an interception for a score since Darnay Holmes did it against Arizona State in November 2018. … UCLA’s 31 unanswered points in the second half were the team’s most since it scored 35 in a row against Texas A&M in September 2017. … Keegan Jones’ nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the first of his career.