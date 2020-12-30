UCLA football’s top 10 moments for 2020

A look at the top 10 moments for the UCLA football team in 2020.

1. Dec. 12: The Bruins appear to have beaten USC with a field goal in the final minute only to suffer a crushing 43-38 rivalry loss in which they were outscored 20-3 in the fourth quarter.

2. Dec. 19: After rallying with 31 unanswered points to take a two-touchdown lead over Stanford, UCLA falters in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and gets stopped on a two-point conversion try in the second overtime, resulting in a 48-47 loss and the third consecutive losing season for the Bruins under coach Chip Kelly.

3. Dec. 5: Kelly has a winning record for the first time as UCLA’s coach after the Bruins rally to beat Arizona State 25-18 on the road with a fourth-quarter drive that ends with running back Demetric Felton Jr.’s two-yard touchdown run.

4. Dec. 16: UCLA rallies to bring in one of its best recruiting classes under Kelly by getting two highly coveted players who previously decommitted from their verbal commitments to sign letters of intent in running back Deshun Murrell and wide receiver-defensive back Devin Kirkwood.

5. Nov. 21: Nine UCLA players, including quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and two other starters, miss the Oregon game because of COVID-19 issues involving two positive tests and contact tracing protocols that place others in quarantine. Backup quarterback Chase Griffin rallies the Bruins for a near-upset that falls short when his final pass is intercepted.

6. Nov. 15: With only 43 hours to prepare after its originally scheduled game against Utah was canceled because of COVID-19 issues, the Bruins throttle California 34-10 in their home opener.

7. Jan. 11: Felton announces he’ll return for his senior season, giving the Bruins the top rushing threat they need with Josh Kelley headed to play for the Chargers.

8. Sept. 24: After two season delays involving pandemic setbacks, the Bruins learn that they will be cleared to begin training camp and play an abbreviated seven-game, conference-only schedule.

9. March: Kelly tests positive for the coronavirus after UCLA’s spring football practices are halted because of the worsening pandemic. He suffers only mild symptoms and makes a quick recovery.

10. June 22: In an important first step toward holding a season, players return to campus and begin training outdoors while waiting for clearance to resume using their indoor weight room and commence full practices.