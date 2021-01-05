Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA wide receiver Jaylen Erwin enters transfer portal

UCLA wide receiver Jaylen Erwin heads toward the end zone for a score against California.
UCLA wide receiver Jaylen Erwin heads toward the end zone for a score against California on Nov. 30, 2019, at the Rose Bowl.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA senior wide receiver Jaylen Erwin on Tuesday became the first Bruin to enter the transfer portal in what’s expected to be a busy offseason of player movement.

After opening the 2020 season as a starter, Erwin made only one catch and sat out the final four games after being among a group of nine UCLA players ensnared in COVID-19 issues going into the Bruins’ game against Oregon.

Erwin had been one of the team’s most productive receivers in 2019, making at least one catch in every game and leading the Bruins with seven catches for 63 yards against Arizona. He finished that season with 32 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

UCLA appears to be adequately equipped to withstand the loss of Erwin considering 11 of its top 12 pass-catchers are expected to return next season.

Advertisement

Before arriving at UCLA, Erwin had spent two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Like all players, Erwin will be granted an additional season of eligibility in the wake of the pandemic and will be able to play immediately if an expected NCAA transfer rule is approved.

UCLA Sports

Defensive back Obi Eboh becomes latest UCLA graduate transfer to stick around

PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Defensive back Obi Eboh #22 of the UCLA Bruins strips the ball.

UCLA Sports

Defensive back Obi Eboh becomes latest UCLA graduate transfer to stick around

Obi Eboh joined several Bruins teammates in capitalizing on NCAA rules that have granted players an additional season of eligibility amid the pandemic.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement