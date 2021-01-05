UCLA wide receiver Jaylen Erwin enters transfer portal

UCLA senior wide receiver Jaylen Erwin on Tuesday became the first Bruin to enter the transfer portal in what’s expected to be a busy offseason of player movement.

After opening the 2020 season as a starter, Erwin made only one catch and sat out the final four games after being among a group of nine UCLA players ensnared in COVID-19 issues going into the Bruins’ game against Oregon.

Erwin had been one of the team’s most productive receivers in 2019, making at least one catch in every game and leading the Bruins with seven catches for 63 yards against Arizona. He finished that season with 32 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

UCLA appears to be adequately equipped to withstand the loss of Erwin considering 11 of its top 12 pass-catchers are expected to return next season.

Advertisement

Before arriving at UCLA, Erwin had spent two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Like all players, Erwin will be granted an additional season of eligibility in the wake of the pandemic and will be able to play immediately if an expected NCAA transfer rule is approved.