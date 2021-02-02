Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

UCLA won’t need ink by the barrel on national signing day

UCLA coach Chip Kelly signals from the sideline during the second half against Arizona.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly signals from the sideline during the second half against Arizona on Nov. 28, 2020 at the Rose Bowl.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
It could be a national signing day without a signing, a formerly action-packed event without activity.

In the surest sign that UCLA doesn’t expect much to happen Wednesday, an athletic department spokesman said coach Chip Kelly was not expected to speak with reporters unless something changes.

The Bruins have signed 17 players and are expecting five transfers to play for them in 2021, with at least a few more transfers likely to come on board between now and the start of fall training camp.

The December signing period and the transfer portal have largely relegated the traditional February signing day to a non-event nationwide. Most schools are waiting on only a handful of high school players to finalize their college choices.

“I don’t think it’s that odd,” Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said of the situation UCLA is in. “I think most of the schools are pretty much 95% done after December minus a few elite kids they’re waiting on.”

UCLA had hoped to add Ieremia Moore, a defensive end from Bellflower St. John Bosco High, but he recently chose California. That means the Bruins’ class won’t budge much — if at all — from its 247Sports rankings of No. 4 in the Pac-12 Conference and No. 28 nationally.

Those rankings are significantly higher than they had been late last year, when the Bruins rose from next to last in the Pac-12 to No. 6 on signing day after successfully flipping a few highly coveted prospects. They have since added four-star running back Deshun Murrell and four-star defensive end Tiaoalii Savea, not to mention a trio of transfers in quarterback Ethan Garbers, safety Cameron Johnson and running back Zach Charbonnet.

Barring a late addition from the high school ranks, the rest of the newcomers also will be transfers.

“I think they’re confident they can add through the portal,” Biggins said, “and get kids that can come in and play right away.”

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
