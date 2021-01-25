Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA restocking secondary with North Texas transfer Cam Johnson

By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
UCLA has received a verbal commitment from Cam Johnson, a graduate transfer cornerback from North Texas who is taking advantage of NCAA eligibility rules granting all players an extra year of eligibility after playing in 47 games over the last four seasons for the Mean Green.

Johnson made his announcement on Twitter, adding a picture of palm trees in front of a nighttime downtown Los Angeles skyline. In nine games last season, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound Johnson made 49 tackles, including 1½ for loss, to go with one interception, one forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Johnson made 58 tackles, including 2½ for loss, in 12 games as a junior. His addition would help offset the departures of UCLA defense backs Rayshad Williams and Elijah Gates, who recently announced they would enter the transfer portal.

