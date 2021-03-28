March Madness: USC vs. Oregon live updates, score
The last time USC played Oregon was Feb. 22, when the Trojans ran out to a 15-0 lead en route to 72-58 victory.
A lot has happened since then.
Like the Ducks claiming the Pac-12 Conference regular-season title by the smallest of winning-percentage margins, even though the Trojans played and won more conference games.
“They stole the Pac-12 championship from us,” USC’s Isaiah Mobley said of the Ducks last week.
USC wasn’t happy to lose the Pac-12 title by percentage points to Oregon. On Sunday, the Trojans and Ducks meet again in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.
And like both teams emerging from the first weekend of NCAA tournament play for a surprising, at least to the selection committee, Pac-12 showdown in the West regional semifinals.
The sixth-seeded Trojans beat No. 11 Drake 72-56 in the first round and No. 3 Kansas 85-51 in the second round. No. 7 Oregon advanced out of the first round via a no contest because of coronavirus issues with No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth. The Ducks then beat No. 2 Iowa 95-80 in the second round.
“I wanted this game in the Pac-12 tournament and we didn’t get it then,“ Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi said. “So I’m happy to get it now.”
Tipoff is at 6:45 p.m. PDT. Follow the game live here.
