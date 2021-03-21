A March Madness primer on the deep L.A. high school connections of UCLA and USC

There’s no better time than sitting at home and watching March Madness unfold on television while cheering for a local high school basketball standout leading UCLA or USC to victory.

The players were once unknowns except at their neighborhood parks and gyms. Now the rest of the country is learning their names and beginning to understand that California has basketball talent.

Here are some of the major contributors for UCLA and USC who came from Southern California high schools:

Johnny Juzang @HWHoops drops 28pts, 12rebs and 4ast leading Harvard Westlake to the Simi Valley Tournament Championship with a win over San Marcos @JohnnyJuzang 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iEmFRQzaD6 — Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) December 10, 2017

UCLA

Johnny Juzang, Harvard-Westlake. Juzang didn’t play his senior year of high school, deciding to sign and play immediately for Kentucky. He was known for his versatility with the Wolverines, a great mid-range shooter and scorer who was trying to develop consistency as a three-point shooter. When he left Kentucky, UCLA was a certain destination because he wanted to come home. Mick Cronin was the perfect coach to develop Juzang’s defense and teach him judgment on his shot selection.

BYU forward Matt Haarms battles for a rebound with UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during a first-round game in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis on Saturday. (AJ Mast / Associated Press)

Cody Riley, Sierra Canyon. Riley started at Sierra Canyon as a high school freshman when he looked like a college freshman. He’s had ups and downs trying to keep progressing, but there’s no doubt he has found a comfort level under Cronin’s direction and emerged as UCLA’s key inside threat and most important rebounder.

Jaime Jaquez has five threes and 28 points through three quarters. Camarillo 72, Oak Park 36. pic.twitter.com/eCU8h56P7j — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 24, 2019

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Camarillo. Nobody predicted immediate standout status for Jaquez, who was recruited to UCLA by former coach Steve Alford. But Jaquez was an all-around player for the Scorpions, scoring, rebounding, shooting threes, blocking shots. Nothing has changed on a bigger stage and his consistency and work ethic means he gets to play as often as his body allows.

6-7 Jules Bernard #Windward drops 30pts (5-5 3PT) and 8rebs in the Win over Corona (AZ) pic.twitter.com/JxgobqIza9 — Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) December 17, 2017

Jules Bernard, Windward. All you need to know about Bernard’s character is that when Windward brought in a new coach and other stars abandoned the program, he stayed. And when he briefly lost his starting job at UCLA to Juzang, he came off the bench and had one of his best games. He’s probably the most improved player on the team. His strength is his athleticism, toughness and versatility.

Top 40 247Sports 2018 SG and #UCLA signee David Singleton dominates in senior debut for Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery: https://t.co/b17YDeD8Rn pic.twitter.com/RIXM6Qoc35 — Josh Gershon (@JoshGershon) November 29, 2017

David Singleton, Bishop Montgomery. Singleton comes from an elite high school program that had five former players in the NCAA tournament. He’s always been cool under pressure and has a terrific three-point shooting touch. He’s a gym rat who spends hours working on his craft in his free time.

Recently committed to UCLA, Jaylen Clark is ready to lead Etiwanda (4) into the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs, starting this week.



Etiwanda finished the regular season 26-2, but they aren't done yet with games against St. Anthony (5), Bosco(8) and Sierra Canyon (1) on the line. pic.twitter.com/jV6O8lTWAM — 1550 Sports (@1550sports) February 12, 2020

Jaylen Clark, Etiwanda. Clark started his high school career as a star at Corona Centennial, then went to Etiwanda, where coach Dave Kleckner taught him great defense. He’s so good on defense that Cronin has had him guard centers when he’s only a freshman guard. The fact he has accepted his role coming off the bench and not having to score as much as he did in high school reveals how much he is maturing on and off the court.

Santa Margarita’s Max Agbonkpolo, Shengzhe Li and Jake Kyman nominated for McDonald’s All-American basketball game @ocvarsity pic.twitter.com/Z1DOs63LHj — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) January 17, 2019

Jake Kyman, Santa Margarita. Kyman was part of Alford’s last recruiting class. His outside shooting helped Santa Margarita win a Division 1 title in 2019. His steady improvement as a defender while becoming more than just a three-point shooter under Cronin makes him a player to watch.

USC

The #1 player in 2020 Evan Mobley and Rancho Christian come in at #21 in our pre-season #FAB50! LIST: https://t.co/xfMHy3f3QP pic.twitter.com/sJQ8T51oKG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 29, 2019

Evan Mobley, Rancho Christian. The possible No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft has been destined to lead the Trojans. His father, an assistant coach, proudly sits on the bench watching him and his oldest son go about their work with no complaining, always being unselfish and doing everything possible to deliver victory.

Isaiah Mobley #2019 drops 14pts, 15rebs and 5ast

Evan Mobley #2020 with 19pts for Rancho Christian in the CIF Win tonight pic.twitter.com/Y36rGCvbqQ — Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) February 22, 2017

Isaiah Mobley, Rancho Christian. The Mobley brothers had great success when they were together at Rancho Christian. They developed a unique chemistry and deployed high-low passing skills that continued on when they were reunited this year at USC.

They brought Fairfax the City title. Ethan Anderson and Robert McRae. They stayed for four years and were rewarded. pic.twitter.com/mJOEfxEuLi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 24, 2019

Ethan Anderson, Fairfax. The City Section player of the year is used to delivering in pressure situations. Fairfax had been struggling to beat rival Westchester. Anderson would take charge with his leadership and his ball handling skills. He’s built like a tight end, so getting physical is easy for him.

Evaluating Top 75 2019 Santa Margarita (Calif.) SF and new #USC commit Max Agbonkpolo: https://t.co/b0oFTdP2Sg pic.twitter.com/CiI7fCqoky — Josh Gershon (@JoshGershon) July 7, 2018

Max Agbonkpolo, Santa Margarita. At 6 feet 9, Agbonkpolo is someone just discovering his talent. He was a high school teammate of UCLA’s Kyman. He can dunk and shoot threes. He likes to get up and down the court.

