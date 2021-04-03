Pictures: UCLA vs. Gonzaga in Final Four

UCLA pushed to extend its magical run through the NCAA Tournament, facing off with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Gonzaga entered the game as a 14-point favorite, which was among the biggest spreads in Final Four history.
UCLA became only the second First Four team to reach the Final Four after defeating Michigan State, Brigham Young, Abilene Christian, Alabama and Michigan.
The scrappy Bruins continued to defy expectations, leading for stretches of the first half and pushing the Bulldogs to match their defensive intensity.
