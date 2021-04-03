Pictures: UCLA vs. Gonzaga in Final Four

UCLA pushed to extend its magical run through the NCAA Tournament, facing off with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Gonzaga entered the game as a 14-point favorite, which was among the biggest spreads in Final Four history.

UCLA became only the second First Four team to reach the Final Four after defeating Michigan State , Brigham Young , Abilene Christian , Alabama and Michigan .

The scrappy Bruins continued to defy expectations, leading for stretches of the first half and pushing the Bulldogs to match their defensive intensity.

Check out pictures from the contest:

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, and UCLA forward Cody Riley fight for the opening tipoff Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Associated Press)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives up court under pressure from Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during their Final Four matchup Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Associated Press)

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark, right, fights Gonzaga forward Drew Timme for a rebound during their Final Four matchup Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) shoots over Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) during their Final Four matchup Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang reacts after making a basket during the Bruins’ Final Four matchup with Gonzaga Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)