UCLA vs. Michigan in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

Eleventh-seeded UCLA looks to advance to the Final Four for the first time in more than a decade with an upset over No. 1 Michigan in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. The game tips off at 6:57 p.m. PDT.

UCLA (21-9) is coming off a thrilling Sweet 16 win over No. 2 Alabama, shrugging off a three-pointer that tied the score with four-tenths of a second left in regulation before overrunning the Crimson Tide in the extra frame for an 88-78 victory. Michigan (23-4) defeated Florida State to advance to the Elite Eight.

Bruins coming off the court pregame. pic.twitter.com/TW0HYvGMs4 — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021

The Bruins are now looking to become only the second First Four team in NCAA tournament history to reach the Final Four — Virginia Commonwealth accomplished the feat in 2011.

Be sure to follow along for live updates, scores and analysis as the Bruins look to keep their memorable March alive.

I leave no stone unturned. Found Hep and Dan Cronin (seated). pic.twitter.com/iBGufOEfek — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021