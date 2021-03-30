UCLA vs. Michigan in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis
Eleventh-seeded UCLA looks to advance to the Final Four for the first time in more than a decade with an upset over No. 1 Michigan in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. The game tips off at 6:57 p.m. PDT.
UCLA (21-9) is coming off a thrilling Sweet 16 win over No. 2 Alabama, shrugging off a three-pointer that tied the score with four-tenths of a second left in regulation before overrunning the Crimson Tide in the extra frame for an 88-78 victory. Michigan (23-4) defeated Florida State to advance to the Elite Eight.
Bruins coming off the court pregame. pic.twitter.com/TW0HYvGMs4— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021
The Bruins are now looking to become only the second First Four team in NCAA tournament history to reach the Final Four — Virginia Commonwealth accomplished the feat in 2011.
Be sure to follow along for live updates, scores and analysis as the Bruins look to keep their memorable March alive.
I leave no stone unturned. Found Hep and Dan Cronin (seated). pic.twitter.com/iBGufOEfek— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) March 31, 2021
Here are the picks against the spread for USC vs. Gonzaga and UCLA vs. Michigan as March Madness continues with the Elite Eight on Tuesday.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.