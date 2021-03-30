Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Michigan in NCAA tournament: Live updates, score and analysis

UCLA forward Cody Riley dunks on Alabama forward Alex Reese during the Bruins' overtime win in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share
INDIANAPOLIS — 

Eleventh-seeded UCLA looks to advance to the Final Four for the first time in more than a decade with an upset over No. 1 Michigan in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. The game tips off at 6:57 p.m. PDT.

UCLA (21-9) is coming off a thrilling Sweet 16 win over No. 2 Alabama, shrugging off a three-pointer that tied the score with four-tenths of a second left in regulation before overrunning the Crimson Tide in the extra frame for an 88-78 victory. Michigan (23-4) defeated Florida State to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Bruins are now looking to become only the second First Four team in NCAA tournament history to reach the Final Four — Virginia Commonwealth accomplished the feat in 2011.

Be sure to follow along for live updates, scores and analysis as the Bruins look to keep their memorable March alive.

Sports

March Madness Elite Eight best bets: Picks against the spread for USC, UCLA

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 28: Isaiah Mobley #3 of the USC Trojans reacts to a call in the second half.

Sports

March Madness Elite Eight best bets: Picks against the spread for USC, UCLA

Here are the picks against the spread for USC vs. Gonzaga and UCLA vs. Michigan as March Madness continues with the Elite Eight on Tuesday.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement