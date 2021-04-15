Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s Martin Jarmond tabbed for NCAA tournament selection committee

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond
UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond is one of five new members on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee for the 2021-22 season.
(UCLA Athletics)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond has been named one of five new members on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee for the 2021-22 season and will represent the Pac-12 Conference on the men’s basketball selection committee for the next five years.

Jarmond’s addition to the selection committee comes after a recent expansion of the committee from 10 to 12 members. The revised committee will comprise one member from each of the Power Five conferences, three members from the seven highest-ranked non-Power Five conferences based on basketball success and four members from the 20 remaining conferences.

“As a former men’s basketball student-athlete, it is an honor to serve on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee and give back to the sport that gave so much to me,” Jarmond, who was a team captain on the North Carolina Wilmington team that went to the 2000 NCAA tournament, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and serving the student-athletes.”

Jarmond’s selection continues a legacy of UCLA being involved with the NCAA tournament selection committee; Dan Guerrero, Jarmond’s predecessor, was once the selection committee chairman.

Jarmond’s presence on the selection committee won’t give the Bruins an edge in the push to be a top seed in the West Region for the foreseeable future. Like all decisions involving the schools they represent, selection committee members must recuse themselves.

Jarmond is a former member of the NCAA men’s basketball oversight committee. In his first year at UCLA, the Bruins advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

UCLA Sports
