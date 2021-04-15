UCLA’s Martin Jarmond tabbed for NCAA tournament selection committee

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond has been named one of five new members on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee for the 2021-22 season and will represent the Pac-12 Conference on the men’s basketball selection committee for the next five years.

Jarmond’s addition to the selection committee comes after a recent expansion of the committee from 10 to 12 members. The revised committee will comprise one member from each of the Power Five conferences, three members from the seven highest-ranked non-Power Five conferences based on basketball success and four members from the 20 remaining conferences.

“As a former men’s basketball student-athlete, it is an honor to serve on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee and give back to the sport that gave so much to me,” Jarmond, who was a team captain on the North Carolina Wilmington team that went to the 2000 NCAA tournament, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and serving the student-athletes.”

Advertisement

Jarmond’s selection continues a legacy of UCLA being involved with the NCAA tournament selection committee; Dan Guerrero, Jarmond’s predecessor, was once the selection committee chairman.

Jarmond’s presence on the selection committee won’t give the Bruins an edge in the push to be a top seed in the West Region for the foreseeable future. Like all decisions involving the schools they represent, selection committee members must recuse themselves.

Jarmond is a former member of the NCAA men’s basketball oversight committee. In his first year at UCLA, the Bruins advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2008.