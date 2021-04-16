UCLA gets commitments from center Myles Johnson and guard Dylan Andrews

Nearly two weeks after completing an unexpected run to the Final Four, UCLA secured two recruiting triumphs Friday when it received commitments from Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson and Los Angeles Windward High point guard Dylan Andrews.

The commitments will fill pressing needs for the Bruins. A member of the 2021 All-Big Ten Conference defensive team, the 6-foot-11 Johnson can use his 7-foot-7 wingspan to provide the shot-blocking presence UCLA has missed since forward Jalen Hill departed the team in February. Andrews, a high school junior, will presumably be the successor to UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell.

Johnson, who once starred at Long Beach Poly High, picked the Bruins over Stanford after spending his first four college seasons with the Scarlet Knights. A repeat Big Ten All-Academic honoree, Johnson will enroll in the electrical and computer engineering graduate program at UCLA.

Johnson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after averaging 8.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game last season. His presence will solidify a frontcourt that’s expected to include returning starter Cody Riley and reserves Mac Etienne and Kenneth Nwuba.

Windward point guard Dylan Andrews goes up for shot as Westchester’s T.J. Wainwright defends. (Nick Koza / For The Times)

The 6-3 Andrews is rated as the fifth-best player from California in his class by 247Sports and No. 21 nationally. He’s a versatile player known for readily shifting between passing and scoring while putting his team’s needs first.

“Dylan’s style is a blend of aggressive playmaking with a high skill set that makes him extremely hard to guard,” said Colin Pfaff, Andrews’ coach at Windward. “His athleticism and competitive spirit equates to winning at any level. Dylan Andrews is an absolute pleasure to coach.”

Andrews becomes the second player to commit to UCLA coach Mick Cronin from the Class of 2022, joining Amari Bailey, a combo guard from Sierra Canyon Chatsworth High. Andrews picked the Bruins over Oregon, Arizona, North Carolina, Arizona State, Louisville, Kansas and Stanford.

Cronin cannot comment on high school players until they sign binding letters of intent.

Campbell will be a redshirt junior next season, but he can remain with the team through the 2023-24 season because of eligibility extensions granted to every player in the wake of the pandemic. It is unknown how many more seasons Campbell intends to play with the Bruins.

Times staff writer Eric Sondheimer contributed to this report.