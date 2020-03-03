Dylan Andrews’ three at buzzer gives Windward 64-62 state playoff win over Fairfax

Cool, calm and confident. That’s how you can describe sophomore guard Dylan Andrews, who buried a three-point shot as the buzzer sounded Tuesday night to give Los Angeles Windward a 64-62 victory over Fairfax in an opening game of the Southern California Division I regional basketball playoffs at Windward.

“He’s got ice in his veins,” Windward coach Colin Pfaff said. “Fairfax played very well. They had great energy. It was a great high school game.”

Fairfax was coming off its worst performance of the season in losing to Westchester in the City Section Open Division final Saturday night, but the Lions were in position to win until Andrews came through with his three from the right side of the court as time ran out.

Devin Tillis scored 19 points for Windward, and Marcus Joseph and Kijani Wright added 14 points apiece. Keith Dinwiddie had 16 points for Fairfax. Windward will play at Torrey Pines in the second round Thursday. Torrey Pines received 38 points from Brandon Angel in an 82-53 victory over West Hills Chaminade.

Dylan Andrews wins it at the buzzer for Windward, they beat Fairfax 64-62. The Lions are crushed. pic.twitter.com/1qpJ91Pw6k — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) March 4, 2020

No. 15-seeded La Verne Damien stunned No. 2-seeded Long Beach St. Anthony 74-63 behind Malik Thomas, who finished with 29 points. DJ Davis scored 30 points as Riverside Poly rolled to an 83-46 victory over San Diego St. Augustine.

Los Angeles Ribet eliminated City Section Open Division champion Westchester 70-46. Tre White scored 21 points. The Comets came in after playing their best game of the season in defeating Fairfax in the City final, but Ribet opened a 10-2 lead and never looked back. Joseph Johnson led Westchester with 16 points. Ribet advances to play top-seeded Bellflower St. John Bosco on Thursday night.

No. 14-seeded Altadena Renaissance knocked off San Diego Open Division champion Cathedral Catholic 62-54. Renaissance was without standout Koat Keat, who had surgery for a torn meniscus. No. 3-seeded Cathedral played without 6-foot-7 Obinna Anyanwu, who was injured in an automobile accident Saturday night. Evans Kipkemoiscored 20 points for Renaissance, and Andrii Basovets added 18.

In DivisionII, top-seeded La Cañada St. Francis defeated Carlsbad 82-63. Andre Henry scored 30 points. In Division III, Woodland Hills El Camino Real upset No. 1-seeded Indio Shadow Hills 102-96 in double overtime. Sophomore Ramel Lloyd scored 32 points to help Woodland Hills Taft defeat Alhambra Mark Keppel 80-60.

CIF State Basketball: @HWgirlshoops moves onto Round 2 after defeating @NHSAthletic 66-54. Kiki Iriafen scored 20, Melissa Zozulenko had 18 for the Wolverines. HW will play @Mustang_Sports on Thursday night at 7:00 PM. @Tarek_Fattal @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/LEozChRRvF — Harvard-Westlake (@hwathletics) March 4, 2020

In Division I girls, No. 4-seeded Studio City Harvard-Westlake defeated North Torrance 66-54. Kiki Iriafen scored 20 points. The Wolverines will host Los Angeles Marlborough on Thursday.

Bryn Boznanski scored 16 points to help Fullerton Rosary defeat Poway Westview 65-38.

Regional soccer

The Southern California regional soccer playoffs began with drama in Division 1 boys. Los Angeles Cathedral and City Section champion Woodland Hills El Camino Real fought to a scoreless deadlock, requiring penalty kicks to decide the outcome. Cathedral got penalty kicks from Alex Mendez, Jesus Ramos and Alek Palomares to pull out the victory. Goalie Steven Ruiz made two saves.

Lex Leathem scored two goals in Anaheim Servite’s 3-0 victory over Cathedral Catholic. Servite will play Los Angeles Cathedral in a rematch of the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.