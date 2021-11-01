Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA lands another huge basketball commitment in big man Adem Bona

UCLA coach Mick Cronin celebrates with his players during a Final Four game against Gonzaga on April 3 in Indianapolis.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA’s latest basketball commitment is big in every way.

Adem Bona, a 6-foot-9 post player from Napa’s Prolific Prep who picked the Bruins over Kentucky, will provide the team with a highly skilled big man who elevates what’s shaping up as one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

A consensus five-star player, Bona combines elite shot-blocking skills with power moves around the basket and a willingness to work, making him a perfect fit for coach Mick Cronin’s team.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly runs off the field with the team at the end of the first half against Utah

UCLA Sports

Commentary: Chip Kelly is nowhere close to elite, and UCLA can do much better

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly has failed to prove he is capable of matching athletic director Martin Jarmond’s elite expectations for the Bruins.

Advertisement

“I envision myself playing with the team because I saw them practice, I saw the guys give their all in practice, all they had, and that’s big for me because I want that,” Bona told Stadium’s Sham Charania on Monday while announcing his nonbinding verbal commitment.

Cronin cannot comment on recruits until they sign binding letters of intent later this month. Bona’s commitment boosts UCLA’s 2022 recruiting class to No. 3 in the Pac-12 Conference and No. 21 nationally, according to 247 Sports. The Bruins also have commitments from Amari Bailey, a five-start guard from Sierra Canyon Chatsworth High, and Dylan Andrews, a four-star point guard who plays for Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep after having previously starred at Windward High in Los Angeles.

UCLA also continues to pursue Mark Mitchell, a five-star small forward from Wichita Sunrise Christian.

Bona visited UCLA late last month, the coaching staff showing him around campus while ESPN’s “College GameDay” broadcast from Wilson Plaza before the Bruins’ football team played Oregon. Cronin’s straightforward approach helped sell him on the team, Bona said.

“They have a winning mentality down there and it’s going to help me a lot in developing my game,” he told Charania. “I wish, I hope I’m going to start on the team — there was no promises like, ‘You’re going to start’ — but I hope with my work ethic and my abilities, I believe I’m going to be starting.”

LOS ANGELES-CA-AUGUST 30, 2021: Myles Johnson is photographed on campus at UCLA on Monday, August 30, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA Sports

Myles Johnson might make it to the NBA. But he wants a legacy beyond basketball

UCLA center Myles Johnson hopes to inspire other Black students to follow his size-17 footsteps toward a career in engineering.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement