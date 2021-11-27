Advertisement
Jules Bernard helps push No. 2 UCLA to 73-51 victory over UNLV

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton drives against UCLA’s Jules Bernard on Saturday in Las Vegas. Bernard had 18 points in the No. 2 Bruins’ 73-51 victory.
Associated Press
Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks to lead No. 2 UCLA over UNLV 73-51 on Saturday.

The Bruins (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyler Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points, while Donovan Williams added 12 points. The Rebels struggled from the field, finishing at 30% and an even smaller 22% from 3-point range.

The Bruins outrebounded UNLV 47-27 for the game.

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. is checked on by a trainer, left, and coach Mick Cronin, right, after Jaquez collided with teammate Myles Johnson.
The Rebels scored the first two points of the game, but the Bruins went on a 14-0 run and never trailed again. UNLV cut the lead to 22-19 before UCLA led 37-22 at halftime.

UNLV was down by 9 points with 14:43 left in the second half, but the Bruins countered with a 12-0 run and grew the lead to as many as 22.

Big picture

UCLA: This was the finale of a three-game Las Vegas stay. The Bruins are now 7-0 against UNLV; they beat the Rebels in Los Angeles two years ago by 17 points. The Bruins start Pac-12 conference play in their next two games before four more non-conference contests.

