Surging UCLA will face No. 18 N.C. State in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

UCLA won’t have to go far for its first bowl appearance in four years.

The Bruins (8-4) can take the 405 to the 5 on their way to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl, where they will face No. 18 North Carolina State (9-3) at 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Petco Park in a game that will be nationally televised by Fox.

It will be the first football game played in the baseball stadium inhabited by the San Diego Padres and the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference team has played in the Holiday Bowl; UCLA last played in the game in 2012, losing to Baylor, 49-26.

Both teams will enter the game on a roll. UCLA has won its last three games, including a record-setting 62-33 blowout of USC, and the Wolfpack have won four of their last five, including a thrilling 34-30 comeback victory over rival North Carolina in which the team recovered a late onside kick.

UCLA has faced N.C. State twice previously, winning 21-12 in 1959 and 7-0 in 1960, with both games at the Coliseum. The Wolfpack’s quarterback in those games was Roman Gabriel, who would go on to become the NFL’s most valuable player with the Rams in 1969.