Cal to face off against UNLV in the L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium

California running back Jaydn Ott (1) and the Golden Bears will face UNLV in the L.A. Bowl.

No. 24 UNLV will play Cal in this year’s L.A. Bowl once again hosted by four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 and the game will air on ESPN.

UNLV (10-3) is coming off a disappointing 21-7 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Broncos are representing the non-Power Four teams in the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, while the Rebels settle for a trip to Inglewood.

The Rebels have been through many twists during a roller-coaster season.

In September, they overcame the loss of starting quarterback Matthew Sluka, who left the program after starting the season 3-0 because of a dispute over alleged unfulfilled NIL payments promised during recruiting.

Advertisement

Since then, Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams has led UNLV to a 7-3 finish. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,845 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for nearly 1,000 yards (824) and nine touchdowns.

In two seasons, UNLV head coach Barry Odom transformed a dormant program (209-335-3 all-time) into a conference championship contender. He is slated to take over as Purdue’s next head coach after the UNLV bowl game.

Last season, the Rebels posted their first winning season and bowl appearance in nine years. This season, the Rebels followed it up with their winningest season in 40 years, an Associated Press top 25 ranking (19th) and a College Football Playoff ranking (20th) — the rankings both firsts in school history.

Advertisement

Cal (6-6) began the season 3-0, including an unexpected victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn. This victory fueled the “Calgorithm” and helped it quickly take over social media in the opening month of the season.

Cheeky, politically “woke” AI memes and a clever twist on Chappell Roan’s hit song “Hot to Go!”— reworked into “Ott to Go” in honor of the Bears’ star running back Jaydn Ott — became a viral sensation.

Jumping from the Pac-12 to the greener pastures of the ACC seemed like a dream start for Cal, but reality quickly set in as the Golden Bears dropped six of their last nine games. They finished 13th in the ACC, with their only wins coming against two teams that finished behind them in the standings: Wake Forest and rival Stanford.

Advertisement

The programs have faced off once before, with Cal claiming a 20-14 victory two years ago.

The L.A. Bowl was first played in 2021 and originally was named after talk show Jimmy Kimmel. After his two-season affiliation ended, bowl organizers added a new title sponsor and committed to one of the longer bowl names — “Art of Sport L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk.”