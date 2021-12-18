UCLA men’s basketball game vs. Cal Poly canceled because of COVID issues

UCLA canceled another basketball game Saturday amid its ongoing COVID-19 pause, calling off its final nonconference game against Cal Poly that was scheduled for Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.

It’s the third consecutive game the fourth-ranked Bruins have canceled because of viral issues within the program. Coach Mick Cronin was placed into COVID-19 protocols last week before a game against Alabama State that was called off about an hour before the scheduled tipoff.

UCLA’s game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic that was scheduled for Saturday was also canceled; the Tar Heels instead played Kentucky after Ohio State also was unable to participate because of its own COVID-19 problems.

No timetable has been given for UCLA’s return to basketball activities; the next game on the Bruins’ schedule is a highly anticipated showdown against eighth-ranked Arizona on Dec. 30 at Pauley Pavilion.