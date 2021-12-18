Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA men’s basketball game vs. Cal Poly canceled because of COVID issues

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin directs his players during the second half against Abilene Christian.
For the third time this week, UCLA and coach Mick Cronin have had a game canceled because of COVID issues within the Bruins’ program.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA canceled another basketball game Saturday amid its ongoing COVID-19 pause, calling off its final nonconference game against Cal Poly that was scheduled for Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.

It’s the third consecutive game the fourth-ranked Bruins have canceled because of viral issues within the program. Coach Mick Cronin was placed into COVID-19 protocols last week before a game against Alabama State that was called off about an hour before the scheduled tipoff.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mick Cronin of the UCLA Bruins talks to his players during a timeout.

UCLA Sports

UCLA’s game against North Carolina canceled because of COVID protocols

UCLA’s basketball game against North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program.

UCLA’s game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic that was scheduled for Saturday was also canceled; the Tar Heels instead played Kentucky after Ohio State also was unable to participate because of its own COVID-19 problems.

Advertisement

No timetable has been given for UCLA’s return to basketball activities; the next game on the Bruins’ schedule is a highly anticipated showdown against eighth-ranked Arizona on Dec. 30 at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement