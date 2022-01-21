UCLA promotes analyst Tim Drevno, a former USC assistant, to offensive line coach

UCLA has hired Tim Drevno, a veteran of three seasons in the NFL and two stints at USC, as its offensive line coach after Drevno spent last season as an offensive analyst with the Bruins.

Drevno, who turns 53 in March, experienced mixed results in his second stretch with the Trojans. He was hired as running backs coach before shifting to offensive line coach midway through the 2018 season.

He developed Austin Jackson and Alijah Vera-Tucker into NFL players but failed to help generate a successful rushing attack in the team’s Air Raid offense, the Trojans finishing last in the Pac-12 in that category in 2020. His recruiting drive was also widely questioned.

Before going back to USC, Drevno spent the 2015-17 seasons as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines reach the Citrus, Orange and Outback bowls thanks largely to high-powered rushing attacks that topped 2,000 yards each season.

Advertisement

Drevno coached in the Super Bowl after the 2012 season as part of a three-year stint as offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers before going to USC in 2014 as the Trojans’ offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

A native of Torrance who starred at South Torrance High, El Camino College and Cal State Fullerton, Drevno also made coaching stops at Stanford, San Diego, Idaho, San Jose State, Nevada Las Vegas, Montana State and Cal State Fullerton.

Drevno replaces Justin Frye, UCLA’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach who departed to become the offensive line coach at Ohio State.

With UCLA coach Chip Kelly handling the bulk of the team’s play-calling responsibilities, the Bruins do not need to hire an offensive coordinator but could give the title to one of their current assistants.