Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA dominates Southeastern Louisiana in Auburn Regional elimination game

UCLA second baseman Ethan Gourson throws a ball during a game against UC Santa Barbara.
UCLA second baseman Ethan Gourson, shown during a game in March, homered in the Bruins’ 16-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the Auburn Regional on Saturday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
AUBURN, Ala. — 

Ethan Gourson and Carson Yates hit home runs, catcher Darius Perry went four for four, and UCLA steamrolled Southeastern Louisiana 16-2 in an elimination game of the Auburn Regional on Saturday.

UCLA (39-23) will play another elimination game Sunday morning against the loser of Saturday’s nightcap between No. 14 overall seed Auburn and Florida State.

UCLA third baseman Kyle Karros can't handle the ball as Florida State's Jaime Ferrer (7) slides in safely June 3, 2022.

UCLA Sports

UCLA falls to Florida State to open NCAA baseball tournament’s Auburn Regional

Carson Yates homered and pitcher Max Rajcic lasted six innings, but UCLA lost 5-3 to Florida State in the NCAA tournament’s Auburn Regional opener.

Gourson had an RBI double to spark a three-run first inning, and Perry’s two-run single came in the middle of a four-run fourth that gave the Bruins a 7-1 lead. Yates hit a two-run homer in a three-run sixth, and Gourson hit a solo shot in the ninth to cap the scoring. UCLA scored multiple runs in five innings.

Ethan Flanagan went four innings in a start for the Bruins, giving up an unearned run, two hits and three walks. Jake Saum (4-0) relieved Flanagan and picked up the victory with a scoreless inning of work.

Tyler Finke had a double as the Lions (30-31) managed just three hits.

UCLA Sports
Advertisement