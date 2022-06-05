Advertisement
Carson Yates powers UCLA past Florida State and into Auburn Regional final

UCLA's Carson Yates bats during an NCAA baseball game against Baylor.
UCLA’s Carson Yates, shown here against Baylor in March, homered in the ninth inning of a 2-1 win over Florida State in the Auburn Regional on Sunday.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. — 

Carson Yates homered leading off the top of the ninth to give UCLA a 2-1 win over Florida State on Sunday in an elimination game in the Auburn Regional.

Kyle Karros, who had three hits, tied the score for the Bruins with a home run in the seventh and Alonzo Tredwell (4-1) struck out three in two innings of one-hit relief for the win.

UCLA (40-23) faces host Auburn, the overall No. 14 seed, and needs two wins to win the regional title.

Jaime Ferrer’s home run in the sixth was all the offensive the Seminoles (34-25) could muster against four UCLA pitchers.

Bruins’ starter Kelly Austin went six innings, giving up six hits with six strikeouts. Jake Saum, who gave up the only walk, and Luke Jewett combined for the seventh inning, before Tredwell came on.

