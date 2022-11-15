UC regents alter agenda and may vote Thursday on blocking UCLA’s move to the Big Ten

In what might go down as one of the most monumental days in the history of UCLA athletics, the Bruins could learn Thursday whether their surprise move to the Big Ten Conference can proceed without interference from the University of California’s governing body.

After months of assessing the possible benefits and drawbacks of UCLA’s defection from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten alongside USC in August 2024, the UC Regents could provide clarity during their meeting at UC Mission Bay about whether they intend to block the move or step aside.

The agenda was revised Tuesday to add an action item that would allow the regents to intervene or withdraw any objections in the event there is a consensus during the open session. UCLA chancellor Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond are expected to attend the meeting.

Advertisement

Among the issues that will be discussed are additional spending UCLA has committed to providing for its athletes because of the increased travel associated with a coast-to-coast conference, as well as the results of a joint survey conducted by UCLA and the University of California Office of the President.

In a report provided to the regents, UCLA estimated it would spend between $9.15 million and $10.32 million in new expenditures related to the move, an amount school officials believe will be more than offset by additional revenue.

The 111 UCLA athletes who responded to the survey made one thing clear: They value being in the same conference as USC far more than they do California, the other school in the UC system that would be most impacted by the Bruins’ defection to the Big Ten. Among survey respondents, 93% said it was important or very important to keep UCLA in the same conference as USC as opposed to 24% for keeping UCLA and Cal in the same conference.

Check back soon for more updates on this developing news story.