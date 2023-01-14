UCLA rallies in second half, defeats Colorado for its 13th consecutive victory

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points, Jaylen Clark had 18, and No. 7 UCLA rallied in the second half to defeat Colorado 68-54 on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Jaquez also tied a career high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12 Conference) extended their winning streak to 13.

KJ Simpson led Colorado (11-8, 3-5) with 17 points, and Javon Ruffin scored 11.

Simpson gave the Buffaloes a 44-35 lead midway through the second half on a three-point play before the Bruins took control, scoring 17 consecutive points to go up 52-44.

After a steal by Jaquez off a bad pass by Ruffin, UCLA took the lead for good with 8:12 remaining when David Singleton made a pair of free throws for a 45-44 advantage.

The Bruins started the second half one for 17 from the field and missed 14 straight at one point before regaining their shooting touch.

The Buffaloes, who had a 31-28 lead at halftime, were six for 21 from the field and committed 13 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

The takeaway

Colorado: It is only the second time the Buffaloes have been swept on their Los Angeles trip since joining the conference. The other time was the 2015-16 season.

UCLA: It is the second time in coach Mick Cronin’s four seasons in Westwood that the Bruins have started 7-0 in Pac-12 play. They won their first eight in 2020-21.

Up next

Colorado: The Buffaloes host Washington on Thursday.

UCLA: The Bruins travel to Arizona State on Thursday.