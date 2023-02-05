Charisma Osborne and Londynn Jones power No. 14 UCLA past Arizona State
Charisma Osborne had 23 points, Londynn Jones added 20 off the bench, and No. 14 UCLA pulled away in the second half, defeating Arizona State 82-63 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Osborne made seven of 15 shots, including four of seven three-pointers, and was five of five from the free-throw line. She added five rebounds and four assists. Jones shot five of eight, made four of six three-pointers, and was perfect in five free-throw attempts for the third 20-point game of her freshman season.
Gabriela Jaquez added 14 points off the bench for the Bruins (18-6, 7-5 Pac-12), who had a 42-6 advantage in bench scoring.
Two free throws from Jones and a 3-pointer by Jaquez gave the Bruins a 52-40 lead with 2:44 remaining in the third period. ASU’s Tyi Skinner hit a three-pointer — her third of the period — in the final minute of the quarter to get the Sun Devils within 57-48 heading to the fourth.
Jones scored the first five points of the fourth and Osborne scored another five soon after, putting the Bruins ahead 67-50 with 7:33 remaining. The lead reached 20 a couple of minutes later when Camryn Brown hit a jumper for a 71-51 advantage.
The Sun Devils got within 15 points once in the final minutes — on a three-pointer by Treasure Hunt with 2:40 remaining — but would get no closer.
Skinner scored 28 points, Hunt 18 and Jaddan Simmons 10 for the Sun Devils (7-14, 0-12), who have lost 12 straight — the fifth-longest active streak in the nation.
A three-pointer by Jones gave the Bruins their first lead, 13—11 with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter and the Bruins led 15-13 after one. UCLA held the lead throughout the second quarter but never by more than six. A three-pointer by Jaquez gave the Bruins a 35-29 lead at halftime.
UCLA hosts Oregon State on Friday and Arizona State hosts California, also on Friday.
