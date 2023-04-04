UCLA spring football takeaways: Dante Moore shows off his five-star skill

Ball after ball doinked off the netting in target practice, UCLA quarterbacks generally on-target but an inch or two shy of perfection.

It was the tiniest of drills inside the Bruins’ first spring practice of the year Tuesday morning — a simple accuracy exercise trying to throw pigskins into three small pockets outlined on a backstop. But this was an early glimpse at the most scintillating storyline of the season: who’ll claim the starting spot behind center after the graduation of Dorian-Thompson Robinson?

“There’s going to be some competition,” grinned senior linebacker Darius Muasau, “for that QB1 spot.”

On Tuesday, for just a minute, the five-star freshman won. With a lightning-quick windup and a dart through one of the red-stitched pockets, the anointed heir Dante Moore danced across the grass at UCLA’s practice fields, throwing his hands up in a “W” sign as he retrieved the ball.

In an otherwise business-like first practice of spring, it was a brief moment of levity from one of the highest-touted recruits in head coach Chip Kelly’s tenure.

“He’s just very outgoing,” said offensive lineman Duke Clemens of Moore. “He’s easy to talk to, and I feel like that’s important, for a quarterback to be able to get to know the guys.”

Moore left a strong first impression in his first practice Tuesday, part of a rotation of signal-callers who each made their mark — in one way or another — in scrimmage action. Here’s three points of analysis from the beginning of spring practice Tuesday.