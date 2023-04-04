UCLA spring football takeaways: Dante Moore shows off his five-star skill

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ball after ball doinked off the netting in target practice, UCLA quarterbacks generally on-target but an inch or two shy of perfection.
It was the tiniest of drills inside the Bruins’ first spring practice of the year Tuesday morning — a simple accuracy exercise trying to throw pigskins into three small pockets outlined on a backstop. But this was an early glimpse at the most scintillating storyline of the season: who’ll claim the starting spot behind center after the graduation of Dorian-Thompson Robinson?
“There’s going to be some competition,” grinned senior linebacker Darius Muasau, “for that QB1 spot.”
On Tuesday, for just a minute, the five-star freshman won. With a lightning-quick windup and a dart through one of the red-stitched pockets, the anointed heir Dante Moore danced across the grass at UCLA’s practice fields, throwing his hands up in a “W” sign as he retrieved the ball.
Chip Kelly’s sixth year at UCLA will feature a new starting quarterback and defensive coordinator, with heightened hope for a breakthrough season.
In an otherwise business-like first practice of spring, it was a brief moment of levity from one of the highest-touted recruits in head coach Chip Kelly’s tenure.
“He’s just very outgoing,” said offensive lineman Duke Clemens of Moore. “He’s easy to talk to, and I feel like that’s important, for a quarterback to be able to get to know the guys.”
Moore left a strong first impression in his first practice Tuesday, part of a rotation of signal-callers who each made their mark — in one way or another — in scrimmage action. Here’s three points of analysis from the beginning of spring practice Tuesday.
Moore’s poise, footwork and deep-ball accuracy were impressive in offense-against-defense and drill work Tuesday, the King High (Detroit) product rarely making a bad read and asserting himself alongside a new group of playmakers in the Bruins’ offense.
He rarely missed a throw, connecting on an impressive deep strike on one series to redshirt senior Josiah Norwood and finding junior Logan Loya in tight windows. As much as natural arm talent, fundamentals stood out for Moore, who got the ball out faster and generally made quicker decisions than anyone else behind center.
UCLA five-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore talks with The Times before the All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio.
“He doesn’t put the ball in bad places,” Muasau said.
Redshirt sophomore Ethan Garbers, who served as Thompson-Robinson’s backup the past two seasons, connected on most throws, including a deep strike to Cal transfer J. Michael Sturdivant, but lagged slightly on larger attempts and missed a couple outs.
Kent State transfer Collin Schlee, meanwhile, had a forgettable first day of practice, throwing four interceptions in scrimmage play — just one tipping off a receiver’s hands. Schlee’s arm strength from a slingshot delivery was notable, but the accuracy and decision-making concerns that come with a 59% completion percentage his last year at Kent State persist.
And contrary to the belief this would be a three-horse race between Moore, Garbers and Schlee, freshman Justyn Martin also got his fair share of snaps Tuesday and fired some pinpoint strikes across the middle of the field. Martin’s athleticism and pure talent is clear; his development will likely hinge on making simpler reads and accuracy to the sidelines.
There’s limited contact in spring football. No deafening hits. No blowing up short routes out of the backfield.
But the implicit threat can persist. And as redshirt sophomore Brian Kowell rolled into the flat for one short checkdown, Cal transfer linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo approached so rapidly that the pass ticked off Kowell’s fingers.
To be expected. One glance at the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Oladejo, who racked up 91 tackles in 11 games last season for Cal, and it’s clear UCLA has a potential havoc-wreaker in the middle of the field.
The latest mind tasked to right the ship of a UCLA defense that treaded water too often last season, new defensive coordinator D’anton Lynn was vocal and active Tuesday, gesturing to players in one-on-one conversations.
Lynn, the son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and ex-safeties coach for the Baltimore Ravens, brings a “new perspective” as a young 33-year-old coordinator, Muasau said. Outside of some new terminology, though, Muasau said UCLA’s defensive concepts and schemes have remained “similar” thus far under Lynn.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.