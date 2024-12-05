UCLA parts with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after one difficult season

UCLA has parted with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the Bruins’ offense struggled throughout the 2024 season.

Eric Bieniemy received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in March, co-workers lining the hallway inside UCLA’s practice facility to serenade him with applause.

The new offensive coordinator removed one of his Super Bowl rings so that DeShaun Foster, his new boss, could inspect it.

“It’s time,” Bienemy said that day, referring to his plans to do big things. “It’s time.”

Nine months later, after a season in which the Bruins’ offense ranked as one of the worst in the nation and several top players regressed from their previous form, the Bieniemy era is over.

In a move that showed both an admission of making the wrong hire and a willingness to quickly pivot, Foster severed ties with Bieniemy on Thursday after their one season together produced across-the-board struggles on offense.

UCLA ranked No. 117 in the country in total offense (328.8 yards per game), No. 126 in scoring offense (18.4 points per game) and No. 130 in rushing offense (86.6 yards per game). The Bruins’ inability to run the ball was especially maddening given that both Foster and Bieniemy had success as running backs in the NFL.

Several top players entered the transfer portal after the team’s final game last weekend, including quarterback Justyn Martin, running back TJ Harden and slot receiver Logan Loya. The Bruins also lost high school recruits Madden Iamaleava and Jace Brown on Wednesday when they signed with Arkansas amid rumors of Bieniemy’s dismissal.

Bieniemy’s agent, Jason Fletcher, labeled Bieniemy’s departure as a mutual parting of the ways in a statement, saying the former offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders was still being paid by the NFL team and was assisting Foster for one season before making a planned return to the NFL in 2025.

But that statement doesn’t jibe with the terms of a two-year contract that included a $550,000 retention bonus if Bieniemy remained on the job through the end of July. It also doesn’t hold up given that Bieniemy recruited for the Bruins and does not have a new job to announce while leaving UCLA in need of a replacement.

Bieniemy, 55, was bombastic in his return to UCLA after having previously served as the running backs coach under Karl Dorrell. He routinely unleashed a flurry of expletives and biting one-liners that carried across the practice field. Players said Bieniemy’s plays were wordy and hard to learn, and the results reflected those struggles.

Veteran quarterback Ethan Garbers and Harden both failed to replicate their production from the previous year under coach Chip Kelly, who also ran the team’s offense.

Foster is expected to make other changes to his staff, including the addition of Demetrice Martin to help coach the secondary. His most pressing move will be finding a replacement for the big hire that did not work out.