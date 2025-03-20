Secret behind UCLA women’s success? Confidence-boosting visualization techniques

UCLA coach Cori Close talks to center Lauren Betts as she sits on the bench during a game this season.

Before examining the film to show what went wrong, UCLA starts every practice with everything that went right. Players hone in on their phone screens, each watching a personal three-minute highlight clip. The routine is as important to UCLA’s daily schedule as stretching and on-court practice.

“It’s not mind-hope or mind-maybe. It’s mindset,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “You have to set your mind on the right things.”

UCLA has used a relentless commitment to mental conditioning to turn one of the most talented rosters in the country into one of the program’s most successful teams.

The Bruins (30-2) open their NCAA tournament run Friday against No. 16 seed Southern at 7 p.m. (ESPN) at Pauley Pavilion.

Southern (21-14) earned the program’s first NCAA tournament win Wednesday in the First Four, knocking off UC San Diego 68-56 at Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins have won 13 consecutive NCAA tournament games at Pauley Pavilion and never have failed to advance to the Sweet 16 when hosting the first two rounds as a top-four seed.

With the core of the former No. 1 recruiting class back from last year’s team that advanced to the Sweet 16, one of the nation’s most difficult matchups in 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts and key new transfers, the Bruins appeared poised for this type of success.

But they didn’t start the season with the confidence to match their talent, Close said. Forward Janiah Barker, a transfer from Texas A&M, said there were worries about a newly constructed team at first.

Close said she saw trepidation in their eyes entering the season opener against Louisville in Paris.

“I knew we had the talent, but we always said that talent is the floor,” Close said. “It was most rewarding to watch how their character grew and as their character grew … that’s when their confidence grew.”

UCLA guard Londynn Jones celebrates during the Bruins’ win over South Carolina at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 24. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

To help boost their confidence, players begin each film session by watching a three-minute video of their best plays. Staff members add specific plays from games or practices to help players see themselves in the best possible light, a guiding force through every twist and turn of a season.

“I think sometimes when things aren’t going your way, you can either lack confidence or doubt yourself,” guard Londynn Jones said. “I think that’s just a really good way to remind us what we’re capable of and what we’ve been doing.”

The strategy was inspired by the program’s former director of mental performance Joshua Medcalf, whose books include “Chop Wood Carry Water” and “Pound the Stone.” The renowned author and speaker said athletes, especially women, can fall into cycles of negative self-talk. After practices, instead of thinking about plays that went right, their minds fixate on things that went wrong.

Using the tools from assistant coach Tasha Brown’s “mind gym,” the Bruins try to break that cycle.

“They get corrected a lot,” said Close, who was named national coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Assn. on Thursday, “but I think it’s really important for them to be reminded of what they’ve earned.”

The Bruins earned one of the best seasons in school history. Fans have packed Pauley Pavilion in record numbers as UCLA won 30 games for the first time and earned the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. At the center of it all, Betts was the program’s first Associated Press first-team All-American.

When she heard, Betts had tears in her eyes while speaking to associate head coach Shannon Perry-LeBeauf. Betts recognized that the individual honor came only because of her team’s support and success.

“I finished out the season probably feeling the best I ever have in my basketball career,” Betts said after the Bruins were announced as the No. 1 overall seed Sunday. “I’m surrounded by great people, amazing teammates, amazing coaches and they always put me in the best positions so that I feel my best going into every single game.”

When Betts is at her best, “we’re at our best,” Barker said.

The junior center averaged 24.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Betts showed just how unstoppable she can be in the second half of the Big Ten championship game when she scored 13 of her team-high 17 points and blocked three shots to lead the Bruins to a comeback win.

Now the Bruins don’t have to just visualize themselves as champions. The highlights of them celebrating in championship confetti are still fresh on their phones every day when they prepare for practice. But this movie still could use its own happy ending.

“Obviously that was really fun,” Betts said, “but we want to do it again.”