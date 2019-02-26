Graham Harrell hopes to turn USC's 'gumbo' offense to something more player friendly

“I don’t believe there’s any magic or anything secret to what we do,” he said. “If anyone wants to come, any college or high schools, come in, and I’ll tell them everything we’re doing. I don’t think what we’re doing is any different than what anyone else is doing. There is a lot of great offense out there, and a lot of great plays out there. You just can’t be great at all of them. That’s what I think Leach does an unbelievable job of: ‘We’re just going to be great at these plays, and that’s it.’”