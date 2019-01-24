USC hopes to make the most of another Pac-12 home game when it matches up with Arizona

The exchange laid out two truths about this USC team, which is 10-8 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 entering Thursday night’s game against Arizona: First, the Trojans are very aware how much better they are at Galen than away (USC is 1-6 with the lone win coming against Missouri State in Kansas City, Mo.). At the same time, they expect to win every home game the rest of the way, now that Boatwright has joined Nick Rakocevic in playing like one of the best players in the Pac-12.