USC and United Airlines reach deal on Coliseum field naming rights

"United has a long history in Los Angeles, serving the city for more than 80 years," Lamkin said in a statement. "With so many employees, many of whom are proud veterans themselves, and customers that travel to or call the area home, this sponsorship is a meaningful way to underscore our commitment to California. We always want to do what is best for the communities in which we operate — and in this case, reaching an agreement which upholds the name of such a respected venue while modernizing it for the benefit of future generations was the right thing to do."