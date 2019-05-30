USC football will get a lot of air time on national TV in 2019

The Trojans open with Fresno State Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. A week later, on Sept. 7, they welcome Pac-12 rival Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN for their conference opener. After a Sept. 14 visit to BYU, slated for 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, USC returns to the Coliseum for a crucial contest against 2018 Pac-12 South division champion Utah on Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. on FS1.