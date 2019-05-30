USC football will get a lot of air time on national TV in 2019

USC will unveil the renovated Coliseum with three straight nationally televised evening kickoffs to start the 2019 season.
The Trojans open with Fresno State Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. A week later, on Sept. 7, they welcome Pac-12 rival Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN for their conference opener. After a Sept. 14 visit to BYU, slated for 12:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, USC returns to the Coliseum for a crucial contest against 2018 Pac-12 South division champion Utah on Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. on FS1.
Coming off a 5-7 season that put USC coach Clay Helton firmly on the hot seat entering 2019, the Trojans need to get off to a hot start to build momentum heading into back-to-back road games at Washington (Sept. 28) and Notre Dame (Oct. 12, 4:30 p.m., NBC).
The other kickoff time announced Thursday is USC's second Friday night game, Oct. 25 at Colorado at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.