USC coach Clay Helton did not see the season turning out this way

To this point, when have the 2018 Trojans shown anything resembling a great effort for a roster stocked full of four- and five-star recruits? They do have that 39-36 win over No. 8 Washington State, in which they came back from a 13-point deficit in the second half. Their second-quarter explosion of 21 unanswered points against Colorado was impressive, but then again, the Buffaloes went on to lose six in a row and have fired Mike MacIntyre. USC handled a tough Cal team for one half, but the goodwill built in taking a 14-0 lead to halftime soon evaporated.