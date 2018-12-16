USC's turnovers and poor shooting results in 81-70 loss to Oklahoma

Nick Rakocevic led the Trojans (5-5) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. USC trailed 40-28 at halftime, but closed to within 51-47 on a rebound basket by Rakocevic with 13:49 to play. The Sooners went on a 12-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by James and were never pressured again. James had 15 rebounds as OU outrebounded USC 44-39.