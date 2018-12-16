USC's turnovers and poor shooting results in 81-70 loss to Oklahoma

Miles Reynolds scored a season-high 20 points, Christian James added 16 and Oklahoma maintained its stifling defense in an 81-70 victory over Southern California on Saturday night.
Oklahoma (9-1) held the Trojans to 34.8 percent shooting (23 of 66) and forced 18 turnovers.
Reynolds, a graduate transfer from Pacific, has scored 14 or more in four of the last five games after not exceeding 12 in the first five.
Nick Rakocevic led the Trojans (5-5) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. USC trailed 40-28 at halftime, but closed to within 51-47 on a rebound basket by Rakocevic with 13:49 to play. The Sooners went on a 12-1 run capped by a 3-pointer by James and were never pressured again. James had 15 rebounds as OU outrebounded USC 44-39.
Brady Manek added 15 points and five rebounds for the Sooners.
Jonah Mathews had 11 points and Jordan Usher 10 for USC.
The Sooners jumped out to a 10-2 lead, fell behind 14-12, then went on an 11-0 run to take control. Reynolds made a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and layup to push the advantage to 37-22 before the Sooners settled for a 40-28 lead at the half.