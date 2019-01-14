USC ends roadtrip losing Porter and game to Oregon

Sunday, facing more unwanted drama, USC chose not to fight. The Trojans could not have played more lazily on both ends of the floor. Defensively, they did not consistently close out on shooters, allowing the Ducks to make 13 of 24 threes. Offensively, they had 12 assists and 12 turnovers. Oregon was playing without towering big man Bol Bol, who is out for the season with a foot injury, and still outrebounded USC 35-24.