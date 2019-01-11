Boatwright’s career night isn’t enough as USC comes up short in overtime against Oregon State

Porter, who had practiced only twice after a six-week layoff, said that he would not hesitate to be aggressive offensively Thursday. Sure enough, he swished his first shot, a smooth step-back three-pointer that came with a message behind it. Porter backpedaled to the other end, nodding his head all the way. He’d add another bucket in transition, helping to fuel a 10-0 USC run that put the Trojans up 20-11. They would push the lead to 25-14, and you couldn’t help but wonder: Was this who the Trojans could have been all along if they hadn’t fought one injury after another all season? They quickly squashed any potential for lasting goodwill.