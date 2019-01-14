USC’s Kevin Porter Jr. responds to his indefinite suspension from the team

Kevin Porter Jr. responded Monday to the uncertainty about his status with the USC program created by Andy Enfield's comments following the Trojans' 81-60 loss to Oregon.
Enfield said Porter's suspension that kept him out of Sunday's game was indefinite and that "we'll reevaluate his future with the program this week."
Porter posted a message from his Twitter account Monday morning to address his situation.
"There has been speculation that I will no longer finish the season as a Trojan, those accusation & what has brought a lot of attention to the Trojan family are all false," Porter wrote. "I am a Trojan and never once have been put in a predicament from our coaching staff that I was removed and wasn't a part of this program, I apologize for all the accusation that has been said about me & hope our support and our family stay as one! Fight on #TrojanFamily"
Thursday Porter played his his first game since Dec. 1 as he recovered from a thigh bruise he sustained Nov. 22. But he had an undisclosed "conduct issue" this weekend in Oregon and was suspended by Enfield.
Porter, a freshman wing, is a projected NBA lottery pick who is expected to play one season with the Trojans before declaring for the draft.