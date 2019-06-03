USC receiver Velus Jones Jr. indicates he’s decided not to transfer

USC redshirt junior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. announced from his Twitter account Monday that he will remain with the Trojans instead of transfering to another school for his final two years of eligibility.
Jones entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in March. A Saraland, Ala., native, he was reportedly considering following former USC offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tee Martin to Tennessee, where Martin now coaches the wide receivers.
Jones' decision to stay is important for USC, which has transitioned to the "Air Raid" under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. It's a system predicated on having depth at receiver. With Jones back, the Trojans will have a legitimate two-deep at the position, being able to use Jones lining up in the slot.
USC appears to have starters set in Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Vaughns and Amon-ra St. Brown. A second unit of Devon Williams, Jones and five-star freshman Kyle Ford could be equally formidable.
The Trojans are set to add five-star freshman Bru McCoy back to the roster as well. McCoy, who transfered from USC to Texas in January, entered his name back into the transfer portal Friday and is expected to choose to rejoin the Trojans.
It is likely McCoy would have to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He could apply for a waiver with the NCAA to reclaim immediate eligibility, but there are no guarantees with that process.
Jones' decision to remain with USC helps the Trojans bridge the gap if McCoy won't be available until 2020.