USC vs. Rutgers: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Beyond Varsity Blues: In pursuit of donations, USC admitted affluent kids as walk-on athletes
Energy and telecom mogul Sarath Ratanavadi, one of the richest men in Thailand, wanted his son to attend the University of Southern California a decade ago. The admissions officer who reviewed his file, however, termed him a “mediocre student at best” with grades at a Bangkok private school that USC equated to four Ds and two Fs.
But after Ratanavadi donated $3 million to the Trojan golf team, USC found a spot for his son. A special admissions committee for sports recruits admitted the teen as a walk-on golfer.
“I don’t think there is any way he will contribute to us winning or losing,” then-golf coach Chris Zambri emailed a colleague months after Ratanavadi’s son was admitted in 2015. But, he added, “his dad is now a huge supporter of USC Athletics …”
Getting into USC is a daunting feat, with about 9% of undergraduate applicants making the cut. For years, though, the university quietly offered wealthy and well-connected families such as the Ratanavadis an alternative path with much lower academic expectations and an acceptance rate of 85% to 90%, a Times investigation found.
Ratanavadi’s family spokesperson told the newspaper that his donation was “completely separate” from the admission of his son and that, “If any inappropriate conduct took place behind closed doors at USC, the family was unaware of it.”
Thousands of internal university records reviewed by The Times show how an array of administrators manipulated the admissions system meant for athletes to tip the scales in favor of the young relatives of real estate developers, financiers, CEOs, sports team owners, auto dealers and others who were prominent or had the potential to make large donations.
The records pertain to scores of applicants whom administrators represented as potential walk-on players for Trojan teams between 2008 and 2018. Though they had played the sport in high school, most were not at the elite level of USC, a storied program that boasts Olympians, national champions and future professional athletes. Once admitted, many of these purported walk-ons never appeared on team rosters.
