USC men’s golf coach Chris Zambri agrees to part ways with the university

USC and its longest-tenured head coach have agreed to “mutually part ways,” the university announced Thursday. Chris Zambri spent the previous 14 seasons at the helm of USC’s men’s golf program before agreeing this week to leave his post.

Zambri, who also played golf at USC from 1989-93, coached the Trojans to three Pac-12 titles, three NCAA regional victories, and a runner-up finish at the NCAA championships in 2008.

In 2007, he also assisted Trojan All-American golfer Jamie Lovemark on his way to an individual NCAA title. USC didn’t miss an NCAA Championship for the next decade, tying for the longest such streak in the nation as Zambri sustained the Trojans’ stature as one of the nation’s more accomplished golf programs.

Neither Zambri or the university provided any specific reasons for his departure. In a statement, USC athletic director Mike Bohn only noted that USC “appreciates the leadership that Chris brought to our men’s golf program”.

“It was an honor to coach my alma mater,” Zambri said in the statement. “I was fortunate to work with so many great teams and players. I want to thank the players, staff, fans and donors who made my time coaching the Trojans so enjoyable. As I move on in my career, I will hold on to those memories and always will be rooting for the USC men’s golf program.”

His tenure ended with a victory as USC finished its shortened season with a win at the Southern Highland Collegiate in March. The spring season was canceled shortly after because the COVID-19 pandemic. The fall season is scheduled to begin in September.

USC women’s golf coach Justin Silverstein will help coach the team until a replacement for Zambri is found.

Zambri isn’t the only well-established head coach to leave USC since Bohn’s arrival last November. Longtime swimming coach Dave Salo stepped down earlier this year, and men’s volleyball coach Brent Crouch left USC for the same job at Auburn.