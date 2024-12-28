USC vs. Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl: Live updates, start time and odds

USC’s younger players out to prove they’re starter-worthy in Las Vegas Bowl
When he first arrived at USC last January, Bryan Jackson was still a few months short of his 18th birthday. The bright-eyed freshman running back had graduated from high school early, in the hope that he’d hit the ground running at USC. And right away it was clear how quickly that ground was moving beneath his feet.
But Jackson, a 230-pound power back, resolved not to let the speed of it all swallow him up. He watched closely as Woody Marks, the Trojans’ workhorse and Jackson’s roommate on the road, worked his way through a stellar season. He took note of Marks’ every move, how he arrived early and stayed late, how he took care of his body, how he watched film, filing it all away for when his moment finally came.
It might have seemed then as if Jackson would have a while to wait, what with Marks leading the way and standout sophomore Quinten Joyner waiting in the wings. But Marks opted out of the bowl game, and Joyner entered the transfer portal, and suddenly, the keys to USC’s backfield for Friday’s Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M were in the hands of one of the youngest players on USC’s roster, a freshman with barely 20 carries to his name.
“It’s an opportunity for me,” Jackson said recently, “one of the biggest of my life.”
