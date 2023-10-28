No. 24 USC vs. Cal: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC’s Jamil Muhammad dedicated his life to being a QB. Now he’s taking them down

USC rush end Jamil Muhammad celebrates after making a tackle during a win over Nevada on Sept. 2. Muhammad played quarterback throughout high school and in college before transferring to Georgia State and later, USC. (Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jamil Muhammad knew he was a quarterback as soon as any kid could grasp such a thing. He was 5 years old, the youngest at the time in a football-obsessed family. Each of his three older brothers — Deandre, Marquez and Terrance — played the game — two of the three went on to play college ball — but it was Terrance, the only quarterback of the three, who Jamil watched with a particular sense of awe.

As quarterback, he was the one everyone else relied on, the engine that made the offense go. And boy could Terrance go. A dual threat at Sparkman High outside of Huntsville, Ala., he could make something out of nothing. And watching his brother, young Jamil became convinced he was destined for something similar. He felt the same as he grew up devouring performances from Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Johnny Manziel, soaking in their every nuance. It was like the position was a part of his DNA.

