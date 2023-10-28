Advertisement
Live
USC Sports

No. 24 USC vs. Cal: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21, 2023: USC Trojans Mason Cobb (13) enters the stadium.
USC linebacker Mason Cobb runs into the Coliseum with his teammates before playing Utah on Oct. 21.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Williams and USC look to put their recent struggles behind them and stay in the Pac-12 title race. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT (Pac-12).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

USC’s Jamil Muhammad dedicated his life to being a QB. Now he’s taking them down

By Ryan Kartje

USC rush end Jamil Muhammad celebrates after making a tackle.
USC rush end Jamil Muhammad celebrates after making a tackle during a win over Nevada on Sept. 2. Muhammad played quarterback throughout high school and in college before transferring to Georgia State and later, USC.
(Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jamil Muhammad knew he was a quarterback as soon as any kid could grasp such a thing. He was 5 years old, the youngest at the time in a football-obsessed family. Each of his three older brothers — Deandre, Marquez and Terrance — played the game — two of the three went on to play college ball — but it was Terrance, the only quarterback of the three, who Jamil watched with a particular sense of awe.

As quarterback, he was the one everyone else relied on, the engine that made the offense go. And boy could Terrance go. A dual threat at Sparkman High outside of Huntsville, Ala., he could make something out of nothing. And watching his brother, young Jamil became convinced he was destined for something similar. He felt the same as he grew up devouring performances from Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Johnny Manziel, soaking in their every nuance. It was like the position was a part of his DNA.

Read more >>>

Share

USC vs. Cal four things to watch: Trojans still in Pac-12 title hunt

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

USC quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass during a loss to Utah on Oct. 21.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The vibes, as the kids say, were off.

Even when USC was undefeated, putting up record-breaking numbers on offense behind a quarterback still favored to win his second Heisman, nothing felt good enough. Coach Lincoln Riley pushed his team to “play on our own terms,” but his attempts to ignore and isolate from outside criticism grew futile. Expectations crept in. Expectations wore the Trojans down. Expectations felt bigger than the wins USC piled up en route to a 6-0 record.

“We let some of the appreciation and fun out of winning get away there in the middle,” Riley said this week. “I’ve seen that happen before, especially this year, especially susceptible to it, and high-level programs like this.”

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement